According to Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven are hoping to keep Mario Gotze at the club despite interest from Benfica.
PSV, with the help of Roger Schmidt, convinced Gotze to join the club in 2020 and he has a deal until the summer of 2023. However, the deal now includes a release clause for between €3-4 million.
Schmidt is leaving PSV Eindhoven for Benfica in the summer and he is looking to take Gotze with him. However, PSV are not giving up on convincing the German international to remain at the club.
VI are reporting that Gotze’s management was in Eindhoven last week to discuss a longer stay at PSV. Gotze himself has previously indicated that he is looking to move away this summer, but can PSV tempt him?