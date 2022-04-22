PSV Eindhoven are not giving up hope on keeping Cody Gakpo past the summer despite the fact that the wingers camp has already held talks with some Premier League giants.
The winger is having an excellent season in Eindhoven and it is becoming increasingly likely that Gakpo will be making a move in the summer.
However, VI is reporting that PSV are going to pull out all the stops to keep Gakpo for another year and they want a club record €40 million to say goodbye to the forward. They are also hoping the World Cup could persuade Gakpo to stay another year.
Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City have all held talks with Gakpo’s camp, while Bayern Munich is also interested. Gakpo himself is said to be open to a move abroad but he has a contract until 2026.