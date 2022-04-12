According to Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven are interested in signing Jasper Cillessen from Valencia in the summer as they look to ease their goalkeeping issues.
Yvon Mvogo is set to return to RB Leipzig in the summer, while Joel Drommel has not impressed since making the move from FC Twente last summer. A new goalkeeper is therefore a priority for PSV and the club has set their sights on Jasper Cillessen.
According to Voetbal International, the first talks have taken place between PSV and the player’s management. The Eindhoven club are now set to step up their interest and enter talks with Valencia, who will want a fee for the 32-year-old.
The former Ajax goalkeeper is open to a return to the Netherlands in order to make sure he makes the World Cup squad later this year. Cillessen has had a frustrating campaign with injuries but is back to fitness and currently on the bench with Valencia.
Cillessen’s wages and a potential transfer fee could be obstacles for PSV.