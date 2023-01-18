According to Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven is interested in signing Arnaut Danjuma on loan from Villarreal.
The 26-year-old has not featured much lately for Villarreal and the club are willing to let the attacker leave on loan this month.
A number of English clubs are interested in signing the Netherlands international but according to Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven are also in the race. An enquiry has been made from Eindhoven.
Danjuma played in the youth teams at PSV but did not make his breakthrough and he eventually left for NEC Nijmegen. However, PSV now see the winger as a perfect replacement for Cody Gakpo, who left for Liverpool this month.
Danjuma has a contract until 2026 and any move would be a loan as Villarreal’s asking price would be too much for PSV.