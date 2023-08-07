PSV Eindhoven now knows the teams standing between them and a place in this years Champions League group stage.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
PSV take on Sturm Graz in the third qualifying round with the first leg taking place in Eindhoven on Tuesday evening.
Should PSV triumph then they will come up against either Scottish side Rangers or Servette of Switzerland.
Rangers knocked out PSV Eindhoven in the playoff round last year and they have added Sam Lammers, Danilo and Cyriel Dessers to their squad this summer. Servette were surprise runners-up in the Swiss League last season and they knocked Genk out of the competition in the last round.