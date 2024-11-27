PSV Eindhoven scored three times late on to earn a 3-2 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Peter Bosz decided to restore Luuk de Jong to the starting line-up for the must-win game in Eindhoven, despite Ricardo Pepi scoring a hattrick at the weekend.
PSV got off to a poor start as the Ukrainian side took the lead after eight minutes as Danylo Sikan finished off a swift counter.
The hosts then pushed forward but it was Shaktar who doubled their lead before the break with Oleksandr Zubkov taking advantage of some poor defending.
Bosz brought in Pepi at the break and PSV looked for a way back into the game but they found Shakhtar a tough nut to crack. A rash challenge from Pedro Henrique on Johan Bakayoko earned the Brazilian a red and PSV played the final 20 minutes against ten men.
It seemed Shakhtar was going to hold on but in the 87th minute, Malik Tillman pulled one back. The American international then equalised two minutes later with a great strike from distance.
Deep into five minutes of injury time, Pepi then became PSV’s hero as he netted the winning goal and earned his side a crucial win.
PSV climbs to 18th in the table and are currently above PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus.