PSV Eindhoven legend Willy van der Kuijlen has passed away at the age of 74.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Known as Mister PSV, Van der Kuijlen joined the Eindhoven club in 1964 and in 17 years he scored 308 times in 528 league games. He then spent some time with MVV Maastricht before end his career.
Van der Kuijlen is the all-time leading Eredivisie scorer and helped PSV to win three league titles in the 1970’s and also the UEFA Cup. Despite his great record for PSV, Van der Kuijlen only earned 22 caps for the Netherlands, mainly due to a poor relationship with Johan Cruyff.
After retiring, Van der Kuijlen remained at PSV as a youth, assistant and striker coach before later becoming a scout. In recent years he has been battling an illness and it was confirmed on Monday that he had passed away.