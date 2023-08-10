PSV loan Tillman from Bayern M... PSV Eindhoven has completed the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder ...

Nieuwkoop returns to Feyenoord... Feyenoord has brought right-back Bart Nieuwkoop back to the club ...

Alvarez departs Ajax for West ... Edson Alvarez has left Ajax and signed for Premier League ...

Geertruida’s move to RB ... According to Voetbal International, RB Leipzig have pulled out of ...

Weghorst returns to the Bundes... Hoffenheim have announced the signing of Wout Weghorst on a ...

RKC Waalwijk loan Man City att... RKC Waalwijk have signed Filip Stevanovic on loan from Manchester ...

FC Volendam loan Newcastle tal... FC Volendam has announced the signing of Newcastle United talent ...