PSV Eindhoven has completed the signing of Bayern Munich midfielder Malik Tillman on a season-long loan deal.
The midfielder has signed on a one-year loan deal but PSV has included an option to make it permanent.
Tillman spent last season on loan with Scottish side Rangers FC, scoring 12 goals in 43 appearances, while he has played seven times for Bayern Munich’s first team.
Earnest Stewart, PSV’s Director of Football, told the club website, “We were looking for a player who has goal-scoring prowess and is comfortable on the ball in small spaces. Malik was a high priority on our scouting list. He is used to playing at a high level so we are confident he will adapt to Dutch football quickly.”
Tillman gives Peter Bosz an option for the 10 role, which has so far been occupied by top talent Isaac Babadi in PSV’s opening two games of the campaign.