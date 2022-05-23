PSV Eindhoven director John de Jong has said the club will do whatever they can to keep Cody Gakpo and Ibrahim Sangare this summer.
Both Gakpo and Sangare are being heavily linked with a move to England this summer, but PSV are in a good financial position and do not need to let either go.
Voetbal International is reporting that De Jong said on the situation, “I think we have a real chance that we can keep both Gakpo and Sangaré.
“We don’t need a sale to save the numbers and we haven’t had any concrete offers from any club yet. After conversations with Ruud van Nistelrooij, among others, these guys feel that they are very welcome with us and that they can be important in the title race. We can come up with all kinds of conditions to keep them, for example, contract improvement, but a good story from Ruud is the most important.”
De Jong also confirmed the club are working on the signing of Luuk de Jong as they seek a replacement for Eran Zahavi, “We are in close contact with Luuk, we don’t have to be secretive about that. He is a good striker who we will welcome with open arms if he wants to. Whether it will work remains to be seen, but he has not immediately said no to PSV. Players also know what they have here. They are competing for the title, the Champions League qualification is coming up, just like the World Cup in Qatar. That all plays a part.”