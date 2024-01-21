PSV Eindhoven dropped points for the first time in the Eredivisie this season after being held to a 1-1 draw by Utrecht.
PSV were on win away from setting a club record of 18 straight league victories, and it seemed they were on their way to that when Johan Bakayoko headed them in front after seven minutes.
Luuk de Jong was left astonished before the break when PSV were not awarded a penalty as the ball brushed off the arm of Souffian El Karouani.
Utrecht started the second half brightly and they hit the crossbar through Hidde ter Avest before Othman Boussaid did equalise. Sam Lammers crossed for Boussaid to net.
Hirving Lozano and Noa Lang came off the bench and the former came closest to a winner as his strike hit the underside of the crossbar but bounced ahead of the line.
PSV could not find the winner and they lose out on setting a new record. Utrecht are 12th.