PSV Eindhoven got off to a quick start but eventually fell to a 3-2 defeat at home to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Peter Bosz surprisingly handed starts to Couhaib Driouech and Paul Wanner on the wings but the decision paid off. After ten minutes, Driouech raced onto a Joey Veerman pass before setting up Guus Til to make it 1-0.
Shortly afterwards it was almost 2-0 when Driouech raced in on goal but his finish went wide of the target and a big opportunity was missed. Ismail Saibari then missed another chance to put PSV into a commanding lead.
Atletico Madrid would grow into the game and before the break it was 1-1 with Julian Alvarez providing the finishing touch. Seven minutes into the second half, former Feyenoord defender Dávid Hancko put the visitors ahead with a chipped finish.
Atletico Madrid smelled blood and a quick third was netted through Alexander Sørloth, who headed in after a fine cross from Pablo Barrios.
With 75 minutes gone, Bosz turned to Ricardo Pepi from the bench as PSV went looking for a way back into the game. The American made it 2-1 from a corner with only five minutes remaining.
Just before the end, PSV almost equalised but Armando Obispo could not convert Anass Salah-Eddine’s hard cross from close range.
PSV remains on eight points with games against Newcastle United and Bayern Munich to come.