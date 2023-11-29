PSV Eindhoven came back from 2-0 down to defeat Sevilla 3-2 which moves Peter Bosz’s side within touching distance of the knockout rounds.
With everything so tight in the group, PSV were looking to seal a crucial away win and they went close first. However, Johan Bakayoko’s excellent cross just evaded Guus Til.
Walter Benitez denied Youssef En-Nesyri halfway through the first half before the hosts did take the lead. A free-kick was met by Sergio Ramos, who made no mistake in front of goal.
Djibril Sow then had a goal disallowed for a handball before En-Nesyri headed against the crossbar. At the other end, Hirving Lozano wasted a good chance on the counter and the Mexican then had to be replaced through injury and Yorbe Vertessen came on.
PSV were far too open defensively and two minutes into the second half, En-Nesyri doubled the lead for the hosts.
The hosts were in full control but then Lucas Ocampos was shown two quick yellow cards and the former Ajax winger was sent off.
Ismael Saibari immediately gave PSV hope with an excellent finish into the top corner. In the 81st minute, Vertessen’s header was diverted into his own net by Nemanja Gudelj and it was 2-2.
PSV threw on Ricardo Pepi and in the 92nd minute, the American sealed the comeback win with a header from a Vertessen cross.
An excellent result for PSV and they are on the brink of sealing qualification to the knockout stages. It will be settled if Arsenal defeat RC Lens later on Wednesday evening.