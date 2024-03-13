PSV Eindhoven are out of the Champions League after a 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund in Germany.
Joey Veerman started in midfield for PSV while Malik Tillman was on the wing ahead of Hirving Lozano. After the 1-1 draw in Eindhoven, PSV were keen to get off to a solid start but they found themselves behind after only three minutes.
Jadon Sancho scored for the hosts, who had further chances through Donyell Malen as PSV barely got into the game. Only after 30 minutes did PSV finally have a shot but Johan Bakayoko’s effort was easily saved.
Peter Bosz intervened at the break and Lozano replaced Guus Til which almost had a big impact as the Mexican hit the post with a shot from distance. Before that, Walter Benitez again denied Malen.
Bakayoko had an effort deflected wide for PSV who were pushing for an equaliser, while at the other end, Niclas Füllkrug had a goal disallowed.
Just before the 90th minute, Luuk de Jong got a massive chance to equalise but he shot over the bar and minutes later, Marco Reus sealed the win for Dortmund.
PSV exit Europe and can now concentrate on wrapping up the league title. Malen, Ian Maatsen and Dortmund progress to the quarter-finals.