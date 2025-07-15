PSV Eindhoven has confirmed the signing of Matej Kovar on loan from Bayer Leverkusen.
With Walter Benitez departing and Joel Drommel being loaned to Sparta Rotterdam, PSV were looking for a new stopper to compete with Nick Olij.
That goalkeeper will be Kovar, who has joined on an initial loan deal. However, that can be made permanent if certain conditions are met.
The 25-year-old came through the Manchester United academy before spells with Swindon Town, Burton Albion, and Sparta Prague. He then joined Bayer Leverkusen and he made 32 appearances for the club.
It has been a busy summer of incomings and outgoings at PSV and they are set to continue with Noa Lang and Johan Bakayoko close to leaving.