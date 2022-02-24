PSV Eindhoven is through to the next round of the Europa Conference League after a 1-1 draw against Maccabi Tel Aviv. PSV scrapes through 2-1 on aggregate.
Roger Schmidt reinstated Eran Zahavi to the PSV attack in the absence of Cody Gakpo, while Joey Veerman was only on the bench, despite his starring role in the win over Heerenveen at the weekend.
PSV had the better of the early stages in Israel with Noni Madueke providing threat from the wing. However, it did not result in the opening goal before the break. The hosts also provided danger at times with Stipe Perica hitting the post early in the second half.
The game had to be stopped in the 55th minute when the referee had had enough of the home crowd throwing things on the pitch. The players left the pitch but play resumed shortly afterwards.
Eventually, in the 84th minute, Yorbe Vertessen broke the deadlock for PSV with a strike that changed direction before finding the net. The lead was short-lived as Enric Saborit set up a frantic ending with a header, but PSV managed to hold on for the draw.
PSV now progresses to the next round, but big improvements will be needed.