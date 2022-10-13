For the second time in seven days, PSV Eindhoven scored five goals against FC Zurich. PSV ran out 5-0 winners to keep up with group leaders Arsenal in the Europa league.
Last week, PSV ran out 5-1 winners in Zurich and they were looking for another win on Thursday, especially after Arsenal had defeated Bodo/Glimt in the group’s other tie.
After nine minutes, PSV had the lead with Erick Gutierrez reacting quickly after Armando Obispo’s header was kept out. Six minutes later, Joey Veerman finished well in the box to make it 2-0.
Zurich posed a threat but Walter Benitez kept the visitors out before Ibrahim Sangare added a third before the break. The midfielder scored after Cody Gakpo’s header was parried out.
Gakpo and Xavi Simons were given a rest at half time before Veerman netted his second of the game with another lovely finish. PSV eased to victory and they added a fifth thanks to a fierce low strike by Anwar El Ghazi.
PSV now hosts Utrecht this weekend before a clash with Arsenal in London next Thursday. PSV are two points behind Arsenal in the group.