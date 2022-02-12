PSV Eindhoven kept up their title hopes with a simple 5-0 victory over Vitesse Arnhem.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Noni Madueke returned for PSV in their KNVB Cup win over NAC Breda in midweek and he was once again in the starting eleven against Vitesse Arnhem.
The Englishman had a big role in the opening goal after only four minutes as he burst through the hosts defence before setting up Eran Zahavi to fire PSV ahead.
PSV swarmed forward and eventually, it was 2-0 after 24 minutes as Mauro Junior rounded off a swift attack. Four minutes later, Gakpo fired in a third after good work from Maudeke and Mario Gotze.
After the break, PSV continued to dominate and substitute Carlos Vinicius made it 4-0 after being played in by Ibrahim Sangare. Ritsu Doan then added a fifth before the end to round off a convincing win.
PSV is still second and they move back to within two points of leaders Ajax. Vitesse Arnhem is now 6th.