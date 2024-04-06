Eredivisie Show | Ajax humilia... Football-Oranje's Michael and Abdul discuss all of the latest news ...

Lammers double leads Utrecht p... Sam Lammers scored twice as Utrecht won 3-2 against 10-man ...

Volendam boost survival hopes ... Volendam moved off the bottom of the Eredivisie after a ...

Go Ahead Eagles held to draw b... Go Ahead Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw at ...

Feyenoord embarrass sorry Ajax... Feyenoord eased to a 6-0 victory over Ajax in De ...

Hansen inspires NEC to derby w... Sontje Hansen came off the bench to score twice and ...

Twente see off Fortuna Sittard... FC Twente defeated Fortuna Sittard 2-0 on Saturday evening to ...