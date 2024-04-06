PSV Eindhoven hammered AZ Alkmaar 5-1 on Saturday evening and the Eredivisie title is now in touching distance.
After losing 5-0 to Heracles Almelo in midweek, AZ were now looking to get a result at PSV, who were closing in on the Eredivisie title.
Vangelis Pavlidis hit the post for AZ but it was PSV who led in the 9th minute through Johan Bakayoko who finished off a cross from Malik Tillman. In the 23rd minute, Luuk de Jong doubled the lead with a tap in from another Tillman cross.
PSV were completely in control and the third goal came in the second half with De Jong slotting in Jordan Teze’s cross.
Pavlidis did pull one back for AZ but Joey Veerman made it 4-1 with a lovely finish from the edge of the box. Birthday boy Isaac Babadi then came on along with debutante striker Jesper Uneken.
The nineteen-year-old Uneken immediately scored on his debut to make it 5-1 at the end.
PSV are now 12 points ahead of Feyenoord, who face Ajax on Sunday. The title is now just a matter of time for Peter Bosz’s side. AZ remains in fourth.