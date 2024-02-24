PSV put seven past PEC Zwolle Luuk de Jong scored a hat trick as PSV Eindhoven ...

Sierhuis stunner sees Fortuna ... An 89th minute strike from Kaj Sierhuis earned Fortuna Sittard ...

Utrecht see off Heracles to ma... Utrecht kept up their unbeaten run with a 1-0 victory ...

Eredivisie Predictions & ... Every week in the 2023/24 season, Football-Oranje's Michael Statham gives ...

Feyenoord prevent talented win... Feyenoord has announced that Jaden Slory has signed a new ...

Juventus eye Twente defender According to Fabrizio Romano, FC Twente defender Ruud Nijstad has ...

Wieffer spares Feyenoord’s b... Mats Wieffer struck late on to earn Feyenoord a 1-0 ...