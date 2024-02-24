Luuk de Jong scored a hat trick as PSV Eindhoven defeated PEC Zwolle 7-1.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
With Ismael Saibari out, Isaac Babadi was allowed to start in midfield for PSV and he had the ball in the net early on but it was ruled out by VAR for an offside in the build-up.
In the 29th minute, Johan Bakayoko headed in an opener before Luuk de Jong quickly doubled the lead from a corner.
Before the break, PEC Zwolle gave themselves hope with Eliano Reijnders low strike squirming past Walter Benitez.
After some sloppy defending, De Jong made it 3-1 early in the second half to record PSV’s 100th goal this season. Bakayoko’s high finish made it 4-1 before De Jong completed his hat trick from a Lozano cross. De Jong is now top of the goal scorer chart in the Eredivisie.
Sam Kersten then diverted a Lozano cross into his own net for the 6-1 before Ricardo Pepsi wrapped it all up in the final minute.
PSV moves a step closer to the Eredivisie title while PEC Zwolle are tenth.