PSV Eindhoven continued their perfect start to the Eredivisie campaign with a 6-0 win over Heracles Almelo.
Heracles were looking to bounce back from an embarrassing defeat in the KNVB Cup in midweek to amateur side HHC. They managed to keep PSV goalless until the 22nd minute when it all went wrong for the hosts.
Justin Hoogma went through the back of Guus Til in the box and earned himself a second yellow card and PSV got a penalty. Luuk de Jong made it 1-0 from the spot.
Before the break, Jerdy Schouten doubled the lead with his first goal since joining PSV. The midfielder was replaced at the break by Ismael Saibari, who then went off injured for Malik Tillman.
Hirving Lozano hit the post before Tillman made it 3-0 from close range. Andre Ramalho added the fourth, Guus Til got the fifth and finally, Ricardo Pepi sealed a comfortable win.
PSV continue their winning start to their campaign and on Wednesday evening, they will host Lens in a huge Champions League game. Heracles Almelo have now gone four games without a win and they are 8th for now but could drop down the table.