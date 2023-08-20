PSV Eindhoven is set to seal the signing of Sergino Dest on a season-long loan deal from Barcelona.

Dest has been heavily linked with PSV for the past week, but the former Ajax right-back was also wanted by a number of clubs from France and England.

Eindhovens Dagblad are now reporting that PSV has won the race and Dest will undergo his medical before sealing a season-long loan deal. De Telegraaf reports that there will be an option to make it permanent for €10 million next summer.

PSV are hoping to get the deal done swiftly in order for Dest to take part in the Champions League qualifier with Rangers on Tuesday.




