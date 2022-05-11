According to Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven are interested in signing Heerenveen right-back Milan van Ewijk but face competition from around Europe.
The 21-year-old only joined Heerenveen from ADO Den Haag last summer but his time in Friesland could already be coming to an end,
PSV Eindhoven are seriously interested in signing the right-back to provide competition to Phillip Mwene. However, Voetbal International adds that Celtic, Lille OSC, Stade Brest and QPR are all circling the Netherlands U21 international.
Van Ewijk has a contract with Heerenveen until 2025 and has made 31 appearances for the club this season.