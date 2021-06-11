PSV Eindhoven striker Joel Piroe could be heading for English Championship side Swansea City.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
According to Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven have received an offer of €2 million for the 21-year-old striker, who scored once in 11 league appearances for the club last season.
Piroe was highly regarded in the PSV academy but has yet to make his breakthrough. He had an unsuccessful loan with Sparta Rotterdam during the 2019/20 season and has mostly played for Jong PSV in the Keueken Kampioen Divisie.
Swansea City finished fourth in the Championship and narrowly missed out on promotion in the end of season playoffs.