PSV Eindhoven came from behind to hammer Volendam 5-1.
After only a minute, PSV found themselves behind with Jordan Teze directing a cross into his own net.
Teze then set up Ismael Saibari to race in on goal and equalise for PSV after 13 minutes. After that, PSV continued to create chances but without taking the lead before the break.
Joey Veerman was back in the PSV line-up but he was replaced at half-time with Isaac Babadi coming on. Minutes into the second half, Jerdy Schouten scored from close range to make it 2-1 for PSV.
Jordan Teze then headed in a third before substitute Ricardo Pepi’s fierce strike made it 4-1. The final goal of the game came from Babadi, who calmly slotted in his first Eredivisie goal from close range.
PSV continues their march towards the title while Volendam is in 17th.