PSV Eindhoven has signed Xavi Simons from PSG on a free transfer on a deal until 2027.
Simons was expected to sign a new deal with PSG and then join PSV Eindhoven on loan, but the Eredivisie club announced on Tuesday evening that they have sealed a permanent move for the Dutch talent.
Simons came through the Barcelona academy and has been with PSG for the last three years. However, his contract was up this summer and he has decided on a move to the Eredivisie.
Director of football affairs John de Jong told the club’s website: “We have seen almost all the matches this season where he appeared at the kick-off. Besides all the international matches he played for the Orange Under-19, we saw him live in the UEFA Youth League in Leipzig, Paris, Bruges, Manchester, and against Sevilla. In this he convinced us. Xavi has everything to grow into an important player for PSV. He would like to walk the path there with us.”
Simons himself said, “PSG is a really big club, with the best players in the world. I learned a lot from them, but now I choose my own development. I want to prove myself, play football, and enjoy myself again. Leaving on a rental basis was not the ideal scenario for me. This is the best choice for the long term.”
The attacking midfielder made eleven first team appearances for PSG.