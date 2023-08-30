PSV Eindhoven sealed their spot in the Champions League group stages after a 5-1 win over Rangers on Wednesday evening.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
With the first leg finishing 2-2 in Glasgow last week, the second leg was finely poised in Eindhoven. Peter Bosz decided to drop Andre Ramalho to the bench and Jerdy Schouten started in defence.
Rangers started the game on the front foot but it was PSV who got the first big chances with Joey Veerman testing Jack Butland, while Luuk de Jong put a header wide. Ismael Saibari also got a huge chance but his shot was saved by the feet of Butland.
In the 35th minute, PSV did take the lead with Saibari heading in a cross from Joey Veerman. Johan Bakayoko almost made it 2-0 before the break but his shot went wide.
Early in the second half, Saibari doubled the lead with a close range finish after De Jong put the ball back into his path.
James Tavernier brought some tension back into the game by making it 2-1, but PSV reacted strongly and De Jong made it 3-1 from a Veerman cross. Veerman then got himself on the scoresheet with a low shot from inside the box.
Connor Goldson’s own goal then made it 5-1 at the end of the game as PSV sealed their place in the Champions League group stages for the first time in five years.
PSV will be in pot three for the draw on Thursday, while Feyenoord are in pot one.