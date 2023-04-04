PSV Eindhoven ended Spakenburg’s fairytale KNVB Cup run with a 2-1 win booking the Eredivisie giant’s place in the final.
Spakenburg had already seen off Groningen and Utrecht on their way to the semi-finals and PSV was standing between them and a historic spot in the cup final.
Ruud van Nistelrooy decided to go with a near-full-strength eleven but PSV struggled in the early stages to create chances. The best opportunity fell to Guus Til but he could not hit the target.
Spakenburg also looked dangerous on the counter at times, but in the 43rd minute, a corner was headed into the path of Erick Gutierrez and he slid the ball over the line.
Early in the second half, PSV doubled their lead with Xavi Simons setting up Patrick van Aanholt to fire into the far corner.
Spakenburg weren’t disheartened by the second and on the hour mark, Dwayne Green hammered an excellent strike over Joel Drommel to make it 2-1.
PSV then missed chances to kill the game but Spakenburg could not force an equaliser before the end. PSV will now meet either Feyenoord or Ajax in the final.