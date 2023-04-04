Van den Boomen would consider ... Branco van den Boomen is enjoying life at Toulouse but ...

Clubs flock to De Kuip to watc... According to De Telegraaf, a number of top clubs are ...

Manchester United in talks wit... According to the German outlet of Sky Sports, Manchester United ...

Ajax confirms Hamstra departur... Ajax have announced that Gerry Hamstra has left his role ...

Bosz is not interested in Twen... Peter Bosz has turned down the chance to become head ...

Relegation looms closer for Gr... Groningen's relegation is getting closer and closer after they lost ...

Feyenoord defeat Sparta to go ... Feyenoord took another step towards the title with a 3-1 ...