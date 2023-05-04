According to Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven is interested in signing Stijn Spierings from Toulouse.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Ibrahim Sangare is expected to depart PSV this summer while Erick Gutierrez is also on his way out after expressing his desire for more playing time.
According to Voetbal International, PSV are interested in signing Stijn Spierings, who is having an excellent campaign in France with Toulouse. The 27-year-old is out of contract in the summer and is open to a return to the Netherlands if it is to a top club.
Spierings joined Toulouse in 2020 from Levski Sofia and before that he was with AZ Alkmaar, RKC Waalwijk and Sparta Rotterdam.
PSV are also interested in signing Branco van den Boomen from Toulouse as well. The Eindhoven-born midfielder is also out of contract this summer.