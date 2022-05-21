A 96th minute goal from Lens that earned a 2-2 draw with AS Monaco will have been cheered in Eindhoven on Saturday night. It means PSV Eindhoven are seeded for the 3rd qualifying round of the Champions League.

PSV were watching the last day of Ligue 1 with interest on Saturday as they hoped that Olympique Marseille would take the second spot. That looked unlikely as AS Monaco took a 2-1 lead into added on time against Lens.

However, with the last kick of the game, Lens equalised and they condemned Monaco to third spot and propelled PSV into a seeded spot in the Champions League draw.

That means that PSV will avoid what could have been a tricky game against Benfica, who will be coached by Roger Schmidt.

PSV could face Sturm Graz, AS Monaco, Union Saint-Gilloise or the winner of the match between FC Midtjylland and another opponent (Fenerbahce, Apoel Nicosia or AEK Larnaca). 

The draw will take place on the 18th of July.




