According to Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven have begun talks with AC Milan to sign Charles De Ketelaere.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
PSV are looking for a new attacking midfielder after Xavi Simons decided to leave for PSG, which came as a shock to the Eindhoven club.
According to Voetbal International, PSV have begun talks with AC Milan to bring in 22-year-old Belgian Charles De Ketelaere. He had a difficult first campaign in Italy after joining for €35 million from Club Brugge.
De Ketelaere, who can play along the frontline and in midfield, is expected to depart Milan this summer and PSV hopes to strike a deal to take him on loan for the season.