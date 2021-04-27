PSV Eindhoven are hoping to bring Davy Propper back to the club this summer from Brighton and Hove Albion.
Propper previously played for PSV between 2015 and 2017 and helped the club win the Eredivisie title before leaving for Brighton. Propper was a regular for the Premier League side in his first three seasons, but he has fallen out of favour during this campaign, making only seven appearances.
Propper still has a contract in England until 2023 but the 29-year-old can no longer count on playing time and may decide on a move this summer.
According to Voetbal International, PSV are hoping to bring the midfielder back to the club as part of their summer overhaul. The club are set for a capital injection of €50 million to help strengthen the squad and Propper is emerging as one of their top targets.
The former Vitesse star made 89 appearances for PSV in his first spell with the club, scoring 22 goals and adding 20 assists.