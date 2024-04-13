PSV Eindhoven have one hand on the Eredivisie title after a 6-0 win over Vitesse Arnhem.
Vitesse are almost certain of relegation now but they managed to put up a fight for the first 28 minutes until Luuk de Jong made it 1-0.
From that point, PSV were in full control and Malik Tillman quickly made it 2-0 before Andre Ramalho added a third before the break.
After good work by De Jong, Johan Bakayoko made it 4-0 before De Jong got his second of the night to put himself ahead of Vangelis Pavlidis in the running for the top scorer award.
Youngster Tygo Land was allowed to make some minutes towards the end of the game and the midfielder set up Hirving Lozano to make it six in stoppage time.
PSV moves 12 points ahead of Feyenoord, who need to win on Sunday to keep the title race alive. Vitesse remains bottom of the table.