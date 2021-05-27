PSV Eindhoven are closing in on their third signing of the summer with Mainz full-back Philipp Mwene set to join on a free transfer.
PSV have brought in Joel Drommel and André Ramalho already for next season, with Eindhoven Dagblad now reporting that Mwene is also on the way.
The defender, who can play on the left or the right is out of contract this summer and will join PSV on a free transfer.
The 27-year-old has played with Austria Vienna, Stuttgart and Kaiserslautern before moving to Mainz in 2018. He made 31 appearances for the club, scoring two goals.
Mwene could be a replacement for Denzel Dumfries, who is set to depart PSV Eindhoven this summer.