According to Voetbal International, PSV Eindhoven are looking to sign Quinten Timber from Utrecht this summer.
PSV could be set for a midfield overhaul this summer with Ibrahim Sangare linked with a move away, while Mario Gotze could follow Roger Schmidt out the door too. Premier League sides such as Newcastle United and Aston Villa are interested in Sangare, while Benfica are looking to temp Gotze to join Schmidt in Portugal.
Voetbal International is reporting that John de Jong was in the stands during FC Utrecht v NEC last weekend to watch Quinten Timber. The midfielder joined the Cathedral city club last summer and has impressed a number of clubs with his displays.
Timber moved to Utrecht on a free transfer from Ajax and still has a contract until 2024. PSV are hoping to beat off a number of rivals to acquire the 20-year-old.