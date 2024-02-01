PSV Eindhoven has signed Burnley defender CJ Egan-Riley on loan until the end of the season.
PSV was keen to add a new defender to the selection and had been looking at Jeremiah St Juste, but Sporting were not willing to do a deal.
On deadline day, PSV has announced the signing of 21-year-old Burnley defender CJ Egan-Riley on loan until the end of the season. There is an option to buy included.
Egan-Riley came through the Manchester City academy before joining Burnley in 2022. He has not made an appearance in the Premier League this season.
Egan-Riley is expected to join Jong PSV to begin with.
PSV was also hoping to sign winger Couhaib Driouech from Excelsior and were in talks most of the day to make it happen. However, the club has now announced that they are finished in the transfer window for the day.