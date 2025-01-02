PSV Eindhoven has confirmed the signing of attacker Esmir Bajraktarevic from New England Revolution.

With Lozano departing PSV this month to sign with San Diego, the Eindhoven club were on the lookout for a new winger.

PSV has now announced the signing of Bajraktarevic, who is a Bosnia & Herzegovina international. The 19-year-old joins from New England Revolution in the MLS.

Bajraktarevic has signed a contract until mid-2029 for an undisclosed fee. The deal is subject to a work permit being granted.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (14749 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter