PSV Eindhoven has confirmed the signing of attacker Esmir Bajraktarevic from New England Revolution.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
With Lozano departing PSV this month to sign with San Diego, the Eindhoven club were on the lookout for a new winger.
PSV has now announced the signing of Bajraktarevic, who is a Bosnia & Herzegovina international. The 19-year-old joins from New England Revolution in the MLS.
Bajraktarevic has signed a contract until mid-2029 for an undisclosed fee. The deal is subject to a work permit being granted.