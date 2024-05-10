PSV Eindhoven has announced the permanent signing of Malik Tillman from Bayern Munich.

Tillman made the move to Eindhoven on loan last summer but PSV did have an option to make the move permanent.

PSV has used that option and have paid a fee of around €12.5 million to sign the American international, who has signed a deal until the summer of 2028.

Tillman told the club’s website, “I am very happy that I stay with PSV longer. The first season has been great and I hope we’ll still grab a lot of prizes in the coming years. That gives me the confidence that I am in the right place here and that I can develop into an even better footballer here.”

The 21-year-old has netted nine times in 26 Eredivisie appearances this season.




Email, RSS Follow
admin (14351 Posts)

Follow @Footballoranje_ on Twitter