Guus Til came off the bench to earn PSV Eindhoven a 2-2 draw against Feyenoord which keeps Peter Bosz’s side ten points clear at the top.
Malik Tillman returned to the PSV Eindhoven midfield as Isaac Babadi dropped to the bench while Mauro Junior replaced the absent Joey Veerman. For Feyenoord, Antoni Milambo came in for the injured Calvin Stengs.
After only three minutes, PSV had the lead with Tillman firing past Timon Wellenreuther after good work by Luuk de Jong.
The game was played at a high tempo and the next big chance fell for Feyenoord but Walter Benitez kept out Santiago Gimenez. In the 22nd minute, it was 1-1 with Yankuba Minteh stealing the ball from Olivier Boscagli before rounding Benitez and slotting it into an empty net.
Before the break, PSV pushed for the lead but Tillman hit the post with a shot before a Sergino Dest cross also deflected onto the woodwork.
Feyenoord came out quickly in the second half and Benitez had to keep out a Gimenez effort. However, the Mexican striker did make it 2-1 after an hour from a Lutsharel Geertruida cross.
Peter Bosz immediately brought on Guus Til and he needed only 10 minutes to equalise against his former side. After a combination with De Jong, Til volleyed in the equaliser.
The game remained on a knife edge for the remainder but neither side really came close to claiming the victory and the points were shared.
PSV stays 10 points ahead of their title rivals with ten games left to go. It now seems only a matter of time before PSV are crowned champions.