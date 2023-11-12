PSV Eindhoven’s perfect start to the league campaign continued with a comfortable 4-0 victory against PEC Zwolle.
Peter Bosz named the same eleven that defeated RC Lens 1-0 in the Champions League in midweek and it took less than a minute for Hirving Lozano to open the scoring. The goal came after excellent work from Jerdy Schouten.
After half an hour, Johan Bakayoko set up Guus Til to make it 2-0 and the midfielder now has six goals in his last eight games.
Sergino Dest hit the post early in the second half before Luuk de Jong headed in a Bakayoko corner to make it 3-0. The final goal came in the 78th minute when an excellent team move ended with substitute Malik Tillman finishing.
PSV heads into the international break with 12 wins out of 12 in the league and they are seven points clear at the top. PEC Zwolle is now in 8th.