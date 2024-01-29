PSV Eindhoven has confirmed that Noa Lang faces a spell on the sidelines again after suffering a muscle injury in the win over Almere City.
Lang has only just recovered from a lengthy injury and was making his first start for months against Almere City.
However, Lang had to come off injured and tests have shown that the winger has suffered a thigh injury. PSV will now consult with international experts and have not given a timescale for Lang’s return.
It is a blow for the forward, who will be keen to make the Netherlands squad for the European Championships next summer. He is also likely to miss the Champions League knockout stages next month when PSV take on Borussia Dortmund.