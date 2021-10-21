PSV Eindhoven’s Europa League chances took a big blow on Thursday after a last minute 2-1 loss at home to AS Monaco.
Roger Schmidt decided to start Carlos Vinícius for the first time since he joined PSV, while Olivier Boscagli started in the midfield in place of the suspended Ibrahim Sangare.
Myron Boadu was handed a start by AS Monaco and he netted his first goal for the club in the 18th minute. The striker took a long ball, outwitted Armando Obispo and then fired the ball past Joel Drommel to make it 1-0.
PSV struggled to create chances before the break while Boadu was denied a second by two interceptions from Obispo.
In the second half, PSV lost Noni Madueke to a hamstring injury and he will now miss the clash with Ajax at the weekend. However, PSV did equalise shortly afterward, with Cody Gakpo finding the bottom corner after combining with Vinicius.
Gakpo then had to leave the field injured as PSV went looking for the winning goal. Yorbe Vertessen got an excellent chance but could only fire the ball over the bar. At the other end, Wissam Ben-Yedder was denied by Drommel.
The game was heading for a draw but in the 89th minute, Sofiane Diop found the winning goal for Monaco and they condemn PSV to their first defeat in the group.
PSV now sits 3rd in the group and have tricky away ties with Monaco and Real Sociedad still to come. This Sunday, PSV must pick themselves up against Ajax.