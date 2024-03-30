PSV Eindhoven’s unbeaten run in the Eredivisie was finally ended with a 3-1 loss at NEC Nijmegen.
PSV went into the game ten points ahead at the top and unbeaten in 26/26 league matches. The away clash at NEC Nijmegen was seen as one of their biggest tests left to record an unbeaten campaign.
It seemed they were passing that test when Johan Bakayoko gave them the lead in the twelfth minute, finishing off on a rebound after Hirving Lozano had missed a good chance.
Jasper Cillessen then kept NEC in it with a number of saves before the hosts were awarded a penalty. Joey Veerman was given the ball under pressure and after Sylla Sow stole it, the midfielder brought the attacker down. Lasse Schone made it 1-1.
Peter Bosz showed his frustration by changing Hirving Lozano for Malik Tillman at the break but four minutes into the second half, Koki Saito put NEC 2-1 up.
PSV pushed to equalise but in the 63rd minute, Sow sealed the victory for NEC with a back post finish.
PSV’s frustration was sealed with ten minutes left as Luuk de Jong saw a spot kick saved by Jasper Cillessen after Sergino Dest had been brought down.
PSV’s unbeaten status ends but they remain heavy favourites to land the title. NEC Nijmegen moves above Ajax into fifth.