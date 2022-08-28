PSV Eindhoven bounced back from their Champions League exit by hammering Excelsior Rotterdam 6-1 on Sunday afternoon.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
PSV were poor in midweek and stumbled to the 1-0 defeat to Rangers which scuppered their Champions League hopes. Ruud van Nistelrooy decided to drop Erick Gutierrez and Andre Ramalho to the bench and Xavi Simons, Johan Bakayoko and Phillip Mwene started in Rotterdam.
PSV had the lead after only two minutes with Joey Veerman finding the net with a fine strike. Cody Gakpo then provided two crosses for Ibrahim Sangare to net two headers and PSV had a 3-0 lead at the break.
Xavi Simons found the corner to make it 4-0 before Gakpo got himself on the scoresheet with a strike from close range.
Siebe Horemans pulled one back for the hosts with a header but the score ended 6-1 as Simons finished off an attack after being set up by Savio.
PSV have won three league games from three, while Excelsior are 7th after suffering their first loss of the campaign.