According to Fabrizio Romano, PSV Eindhoven defender Livano Comenencia is signing for Juventus.
The talented 19-year-old has already posted on his Instagram that he is at Amsterdam airport in order to catch his flight to Turin.
Juventus reportedly pays €3 million to sign the defender, with some additional bonuses also included in the deal.
Comenencia has made 60 appearances for Jong PSV but has never made the step up to the first team. He is a Netherlands U20 international that can play as a centre-back or on the right of defence.
At Juventus, he will join fellow Dutch talent Dean Huijsen, who is on the cusp of breaking into the first team.