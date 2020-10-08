PSV Eindhoven technical manager John de Jong has spoken about Mohamed Ihattaren’s situation at the club.
The 18-year-old midfielder is seen as one of the Netherlands most talented youngsters but has lost his place in the PSV line-up since Roger Schmidt took over.
Asked about Ihattaren by Fox Sports, De Jong said, “We all have to help. I think – and that is my personal view – that the dynamic, opportune football world has overtaken him. He is an eighteen-year-old boy. If we give him confidence and create peace around him, I am sure that his talents will emerge again.”
Everyone at PSV wants Ihattaren to succeed, “He wants to succeed at PSV, we want Mo to succeed at PSV. Me, the trainers, the assistants, the press secretary: everyone is busy with him. He must focus on the talent he has in order to develop that. And we must help him with that. “