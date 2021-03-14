PSV Eindhoven’s slim chances of lifting the Eredivisie title took a big blow after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Feyenoord.
PSV were able to welcome Cody Gakpo and Pablo Rosario back into their starting line-up for the visit of Feyenoord, who began with a five-man defence.
PSV began brightly but Nick Marsman denied Donyell Malen when the striker broke through the Feyenoord defence. Then in the 15th minute, Feyenoord took the lead against the run of play with Steven Berghuis curling the ball brilliantly past Yvon Mvogo from outside the box.
It should have been 2-0 for Feyenoord shortly afterwards but Bryan Linssen put a diving header just wide of the post. In the 21st minute, Luis Sinisterra also put a good chance over the bar before Lutsharel Geertruida put a shot wide.
Feyenoord were made to pay for missing their chances with Malen played through by Mario Gotze in the 37th minute and this time the striker found a way past Marsman to equalise.
At the break, Roger Schmidt made a double chance with Nick Viergever and Gakpo going off for Noni Madueke and Jordan Teze. A minute into the second-half, Malen got a great chance to put PSV ahead but he was denied by Marsman. The Feyenoord goalkeeper also deflected a Madueke effort onto the post.
From that point on, PSV dominated possession but they failed to create any clear cut chances and the game turned scrappy before the end.
The point means PSV are now five points behind Ajax, who have two games in hand. Feyenoord are fifth.