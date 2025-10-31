PSV too strong for Fortuna Sit... PSV Eindhoven moved clear at the top of the Eredivisie ...

Eredivisie Round Up: PSV down ... There were four games in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...

Eredivisie Round Up: Groningen... There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and ...

Eredivisie Round Up: Feyenoord... There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Sunday and ...

Eredivisie Round Up: PSV ease ... There were four matches in the Eredivisie on Saturday and ...

Groningen up to 4th with win a... FC Groningen are up to fourth in the table after ...