The draw for the qualifying rounds of the Champions League and Europa Conference League took place on Monday.
PSV enter the Champions League in the third qualifying round and they will come up against Austrian side Sturm Graz, who finished second behind Red Bull Salzburg last season. If Peter Bosz’s side get past that test then they will enter the playoff for a place in the group stage.
After finishing fourth in the Eredivisie, AZ is in the third preliminary round of the Conference League against FK Sutjeska (Montenegro) or FC Santa Coloma (Andorra). The first leg takes place on the 10th of August with the return a week later.
After winning the European playoff, FC Twente enters the Conference League in the second qualifying round and will face Swedish side Hammarby. The first leg takes place next Thursday with the return a week later. If Twente survive then they will face Kecskemeti from Hungary or Riga FC from Latvia.