According to Eindhovens Dagblad, PSV Eindhoven would only be willing to let Cody Gakpo depart this summer for a fee rising to around €60 million.
Manchester United wants to sign Antony from Ajax but they have had an €80 million bid turned down for the winger. They are set to return with another offer, but should that fail they have Gakpo on their list as an alternative.
PSV does not want Gakpo to depart and according to Eindhovens Dagblad, no deal is up for discussion until after the second leg of the Champions League playoff against Rangers next week.
PSV would only be willing to listen to an offer with a fixed amount of €45-50 million and they would want bonuses making it rise closer to €60 million.
Should the 23-year-old leave, PSV have a list of targets that could replace him including Calvin Stengs of Nice and Jesper Karlsson of AZ Alkmaar. Joshua Zirkzee and Donyell Malen are also on the shortlist.