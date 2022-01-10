Newcastle United have been linked with a move for PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare but the Eredivisie leaders are not interested in selling the Ivorian.
Newcastle United are looking for a number of recruits this month as they look to battle relegation from the Premier League, with Sven Botman and Georginio Wijnaldum linked.
According to Voetbal International, Sangare is also a target for the Premier League side but the chances of him leaving Eindhoven is slim.
Newcastle made contact with Jean Musampa, Sangaré’s agent, before Christmas to express their interest, but there is no official offer yet.
Sangare, who is currently playing at the African Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast, has been one of PSV’s key players this season. He has made 66 appearances for the club, scoring five times.